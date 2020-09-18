There is often lots to be learned by exploring your iPhone’s accessibility features. iOS 14 includes one called ‘Back Tap’, which gives the user the option to essentially use the back of their device as a touchscreen.

Using the Back Tap Feature in iOS 14

To use the feature go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap. Choose ‘Double Tap’ or ‘Triple Tap’ and you are greeted with a host of potential actions. I like ‘App Switcher’ or ‘Screenshot,’ ones – it means I can see all the apps I have open or take a screenshot by tapping twice or three times on the back of my phone.

The options are though basically endless if you incorporate Shortcut.