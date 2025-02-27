“Letterboxd of Games” App Became Even Better After Its Redesign

No matter how many games you owned, keeping track of your collection was easier when everything was physical. Now, with a dozen app stores, game marketplaces, and subscription services, things are far more complicated. What if there were a platform like Letterboxd, but for games?

There are quite a few, actually. But none look as polished as this one, which just got a major redesign.

“Letterboxd for Games” Got a Major Redesign

Simply called Games, the app by Turkish developer Ali Dinç is a great way to keep track of your collection, even more so after it got a major redesign. The app now offers a news feed of gaming-related articles in addition to allowing you to list your games. You can create up to 10 libraries, so there’s plenty of room to categorize the titles.

The details about each game are pulled from IGDB, the International Game Database. That comes with pros, such as the 300,000 games catalog, and cons, like repeated entries for “deluxe” or similar editions. This, however, doesn’t affect the app much.

Since the app focuses heavily on visuals, some customization would be welcome. And it’s there: you can choose the color accent, select light or dark themes, and even change the app’s icon. And that’s from inside the app, you don’t need to rely on the iOS 18 tinting feature.

The best part, however, is that the app is completely free to use, and it doesn’t push intrusive ads. You can tip the developer with an in-app purchase, but that’s not mandatory.

Ali has a few other apps, like an address book with map integration and a to-do list. They all feature clean interfaces, are free to use, and have no ads.