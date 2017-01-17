iOS Tip: Create Your Own Live Wallpaper with LivePapers

When Apple announced the iPhone 6s, they debuted a new way to interact with your iPhone, called 3D Touch. 3D Touch lets you “peek” and “pop” your way around apps. The company also introduced Live Photos—animated pictures that you capture and bring to life by 3D touching the photo. Apple provided a handful of Live wallpapers to use, but many people wondered if it was possible to make your own. That’s what we’ll explore in this tip.

LivePapers

You can easily make your own live wallpaper with an app called LivePapers. It’s $1.99 in the App Store, and it lets you turn any still photo into a Live Photo, which you can then set as a wallpaper.

Once you’re in the app, select the photo you’d like to turn into a Live wallpaper. Center the image to your liking, then tap Next. 3D Touch the screen by pressing down in order to get a preview of the wallpaper. Tap the wand icon in the lower left corner to choose between the animation effects. Tap Save to export it to your Camera Roll.

Once the photo has been saved, go to Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a new wallpaper to find it. Note that this will only work on iPhone 6s or later. As long as your iPhone has 3D Touch, this method will work for you.