iPad 11 is the Only New iPad Without Apple Intelligence, And It’s Disappointing

To everyone’s surprise, Apple just updated the OG iPad lineup! Apple unveiled its latest 11th-generation iPad via Press Release on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The entry-level model starts with a 128GB base storage, while the flagship has a 512GB configuration. It packs an A16 chip, which is a step up from the A14 chipset found on the 10th-generation iPad launched back in 2022. If you’ve been waiting for the new iPad model to enjoy Apple Intelligence features… you’ll be as disappointed as I am. Keep reading to know the details.

Does the iPad 11 Support Apple Intelligence?

No, the newly launched iPad 11 isn’t compatible with the Apple Intelligence system. Therefore, you can’t access Writing Tools, Image Playground, Genmoji, or any other AI feature on the new model.

Before the launch, there were strong rumors and speculations that Apple’s new entry-level iPad would arrive with AI support. Even Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned that Apple will use the A17 Pro chipset in iPad 11. For reference, it’s the same chip used in iPhone 15 Pro models to power AI features.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The new iPad is equipped with the older A16 Bionic chipset, which lacks AI capabilities. This is the same chipset that Apple used in iPhone 14 Pro models, which aren’t AI compatible. The Apple Intelligence system requires a newer A-series chip with more RAM or Apple Silicon to perform on-device computational tasks.

Apple Intelligence Compatible iPads

Apple Intelligence is only available on iPads with A17 Pro or Apple Silicon running iPadOS 18.1 or later. You can check out the complete list below:

iPad Mini with A17 Pro

M1 iPad Air

M2 iPad Air

M3 iPad Air

M1 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Pro

M3 iPad Pro

M4 iPad Pro

At the moment, iPad 11 is the only new iPad model sold by Apple that doesn’t support AI. So even if we did get some new features, this iPad release still seems disappointing.