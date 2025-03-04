iPad Air M3 (2025) vs iPad Air M2 (2024): What’s Changed?

Apple unveiled its latest M3 iPad Air alongside the 11th-generation iPad on March 4, 2025. It’s the successor to the M2 iPad Air, which launched in 2024. You can expect an upgraded chipset and a new Magic Keyboard, among other improvements. If you’re planning to buy an iPad, this comparison guide should help you determine which model is the best for you. Let’s dive in!

2025 iPad Air vs 2024 iPad Air: Specs Compared

Here are the complete technical specifications of the M3 iPad Air and the previous M2 iPad Air model.

Specifications 2025 iPad Air 2024 iPad Air Display 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina Display 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina Display Resolutions 2360 x 1640 pixels (11-inch), 2732 x 2048 pixels (13-inch) 2360 x 1640 pixels (11-inch), 2732 x 2048 pixels (13-inch) Dimensions 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (11-inch), 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1 mm (13-inch) 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (11-inch), 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1 mm (13-inch) Weight 462 grams (11-inch),

618 grams (13-inch) 462 grams (11-inch),

618 grams (13-inch) Processor M3 chip

8-core CPU

9-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine M2 chip

8-core CPU

9-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB RAM 8GB 8GB Rear Camera 12MP Wide Camera 12MP Wide Camera Front Camera Landscape 12MP Camera with Center Stage Landscape 12MP Camera with Center Stage Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Apple Pencil Support Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil USB-C Biometric Touch ID in the top button Touch ID in the top button Battery Up to 10 hours of web and video Up to 10 hours of web and video Colors Space Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight Space Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight Box Contents USB-C cable

20W USB-C Adapter USB-C cable

20W USB-C Adapter Pricing Starts $599 (11-inch)

$799 (13-inch) Starts $599 (11-inch)

$799 (13-inch)

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What’s Different?

Specs-wise, there isn’t much difference between the M3 iPad Air and the M2 iPad Air. Both models continue to have Liquid retina Displays, a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP Center Stage front camera, a Touch ID power button, Wi-Fi 6E speeds, 5G compatibility, and USB-C ports. Also, they offer similar storage options (128GB to 1TB) and battery life.

Perhaps the most notable difference between these two models is with their processors The 2025 iPad Air is powered by an upgraded M3 processor, which claims to deliver up to 20% faster performance than the M2 chip found on the 2024 iPad Air. Also, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to iPad Air for the very first time. This means you can expect better graphics rendering while playing games.

Furthermore, the M3 iPad Air is compatible with a new Magic Keyboard which features a larger trackpad and a dedicated function row for easier access to volume controls, display brightness, and more.

Beyond the processor and updated Magic keyboard, there isn’t any noticeable difference between the two iPad Air models.

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Should you upgrade?

With an M3 processor, the model is definitely the most powerful Air in Apple’s catalog. It is 20% faster than M2 models, which marks a notable performance jump for content creators and users with heavy workflows. Also, thanks to hardware-accelerated ray tracing, the M3 model should produce better visuals to deliver a more immersive gaming experience.

However, it isn’t a worthy upgrade over the 2024 iPad Air since the display, camera, battery, and other hardware remain the same. If you already own the M2 iPad Air, we won’t recommend upgrading to the M3 Model. On the flip side, if you’re holding onto a much older model, the 2025 iPad Air is worth considering. After all, it starts at the same price as the previous model. So, there’s no point going for an older model.