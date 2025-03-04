iPad Air M3 (2025) vs iPad Air M2 (2024): What’s Changed?

Apple unveiled its latest M3 iPad Air alongside the 11th-generation iPad on March 4, 2025. It’s the successor to the M2 iPad Air, which launched in 2024. You can expect an upgraded chipset and a new Magic Keyboard, among other improvements. If you’re planning to buy an iPad, this comparison guide should help you determine which model is the best for you. Let’s dive in!

2025 iPad Air vs 2024 iPad Air: Specs Compared

Here are the complete technical specifications of the M3 iPad Air and the previous M2 iPad Air model.

Specifications2025 iPad Air2024 iPad Air
Display11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina Display11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina Display
Resolutions2360 x 1640 pixels (11-inch), 2732 x 2048 pixels (13-inch)2360 x 1640 pixels (11-inch), 2732 x 2048 pixels (13-inch)
Dimensions247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (11-inch), 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1 mm (13-inch)247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (11-inch), 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1 mm (13-inch)
Weight462 grams (11-inch),
618 grams (13-inch)		462 grams (11-inch),
618 grams (13-inch)
ProcessorM3 chip
8-core CPU
9-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine		M2 chip
8-core CPU
9-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
RAM8GB8GB
Rear Camera12MP Wide Camera12MP Wide Camera
Front CameraLandscape 12MP Camera with Center StageLandscape 12MP Camera with Center Stage
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.35G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Apple Pencil SupportApple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil USB-C		Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil USB-C
BiometricTouch ID in the top buttonTouch ID in the top button
BatteryUp to 10 hours of web and videoUp to 10 hours of web and video
ColorsSpace Grey, Blue, Purple, StarlightSpace Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight
Box ContentsUSB-C cable
20W USB-C Adapter		USB-C cable
20W USB-C Adapter
PricingStarts $599 (11-inch)
$799 (13-inch)		Starts $599 (11-inch)
$799 (13-inch)

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What’s Different?

M3 iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch options

Specs-wise, there isn’t much difference between the M3 iPad Air and the M2 iPad Air. Both models continue to have Liquid retina Displays, a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP Center Stage front camera, a Touch ID power button, Wi-Fi 6E speeds, 5G compatibility, and USB-C ports. Also, they offer similar storage options (128GB to 1TB) and battery life.

Perhaps the most notable difference between these two models is with their processors The 2025 iPad Air is powered by an upgraded M3 processor, which claims to deliver up to 20% faster performance than the M2 chip found on the 2024 iPad Air. Also, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to iPad Air for the very first time. This means you can expect better graphics rendering while playing games.

Furthermore, the M3 iPad Air is compatible with a new Magic Keyboard which features a larger trackpad and a dedicated function row for easier access to volume controls, display brightness, and more.

Beyond the processor and updated Magic keyboard, there isn’t any noticeable difference between the two iPad Air models.

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Should you upgrade?

With an M3 processor, the model is definitely the most powerful Air in Apple’s catalog. It is 20% faster than M2 models, which marks a notable performance jump for content creators and users with heavy workflows. Also, thanks to hardware-accelerated ray tracing, the M3 model should produce better visuals to deliver a more immersive gaming experience.

However, it isn’t a worthy upgrade over the 2024 iPad Air since the display, camera, battery, and other hardware remain the same. If you already own the M2 iPad Air, we won’t recommend upgrading to the M3 Model. On the flip side, if you’re holding onto a much older model, the 2025 iPad Air is worth considering. After all, it starts at the same price as the previous model. So, there’s no point going for an older model.

