iPad: All The Different Sizes, Prices And Models That Are Available

There are now various different versions of the iPad, and each come in different sizes and colors (space gray, silver, and (rose) gold). There is usually one that will fit your use cases and personal preference.

All The Different iPads That Apple Sells

The standard, entry-level Apple tablet is a 10.2-inch device.

Storage capacity options:

32GB ($329)

64GB ($429)

iPad Pro

Sizes Available:

11 inch

12.9 inch

Storage Capacity Options:

128 GB (from $799)

256GB (from $899)

512GB (from $1099)

1TB ($1299)

iPad Air

The Air is designed to be a lightweight but powerful device has a 10.5-inch Retina display.

Storage Capacity Options:

64GB (from $499)

256GB (from $649)

The mini

The iPad mini has a 7.9-inch Retina display.

Storage Capacity Options: