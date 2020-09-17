Scribble is the feature I’ve most been looking forward to arriving with iPadOS 14. It allows you to use an Apple Pencil (or another equivalent stylus like the Logitech Crayon,) to handwrite into an editable field. This is then automatically converted into typed text.

Using Scribble in iPadOS 14

Scribble is on by default in iPadOS 14. However, to check, head to Settings > Apple Pencil. There, you can toggle Scribble on and off.

I recommend keeping ‘Only Draw with Apple Pencil’ turned on.

It means the Pencil is used for entering text and your fingers can still scroll. It does not mean that you can’t use another compatible stylus.

There are several different gestures you can use with Scribble, as well as simply handwriting into a text box: