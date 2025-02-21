iPhone 16E vs. iPhone 16 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup has introduced a new budget-friendly option, the iPhone 16E, alongside the premium iPhone 16 Pro. If you’re debating between the two, here’s a quick breakdown of the key differences to help you make an informed decision.

Design & Build

iPhone 16E iPhone 16 Pro Aluminum frame with a glass back, similar to the iPhone 15. Features a premium titanium build for a more durable and lightweight design.

NOTE Verdict: If you prefer a more premium feel, the 16 Pro is the better choice.

Display

iPhone 16E iPhone 16 Pro 60Hz OLED display. ProMotion 120Hz LTPO display with Always-On capability.

NOTE Verdict: If smooth scrolling and better visuals matter to you, go for the 16 Pro.

Performance

iPhone 16E iPhone 16 Pro Runs on the A18 chip, a step up from the A17 but below the A18 Pro. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, offering better efficiency and speed.

NOTE Verdict: Gamers and power users will benefit from the Pro’s superior performance.

Cameras

iPhone 16E iPhone 16 Pro Single-camera setup with a 48 MP wide lens. Triple-camera system with a 48 MP main wide lens, 12 MP periscope telephoto lens for better zoom, and a 48 MP ultra-wide lens.

NOTE Verdict: If photography is a priority, the 16 Pro’s advanced camera system is worth it.

Battery Life

iPhone 16E iPhone 16 Pro Decent battery life but is likely less optimized than the Pro model. No official capacity announced yet. More efficient battery management and possibly a larger battery at 3582 mAh.

NOTE Verdict: The Pro is expected to last longer, especially under heavy usage.

Extra Features

iPhone 16E iPhone 16 Pro Standard Face ID, Notch, and USB-C. Additional ProMotion, Always-On display, and Camera Control button.

NOTE Verdict: If you want all the high-end features, the 16 Pro is the way to go.

Price & Value

iPhone 16E iPhone 16 Pro More affordable, making it a great option for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles. Starts from $599. Premium pricing for the latest and greatest features. Starts from $999.