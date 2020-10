Along with the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 12 event was another AR Easter Egg. Again, it reveals the date of the event.

Apple iPhone 12 Event AR Easter Egg

Head to the Apple Events webpage on your iPhone.

Tap on the ‘Hi, speed’ event’s logo.

The camera will open, and you will be instructed to move your phone around. This prompts the date to appear.

You can also take a screenshot when the AR feature is running. Just tap the screen, then tap the white button at the bottom.

