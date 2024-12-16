macOS 15.3 Release date: The Countdown to Release – Here’s What You Need to Know

Wait a minute, macOS Sequoia 15.2 has barely been released and you want to know about the next one? Are you anxious or did you just dislike this version? In any case, here’s what we know so far about the macOS 15.3 update release date.

When Is macOS 15.3 Going To Be Released?

Considering macOS 15.2 is still in Release Candidate (RC) stage, you shouldn’t hold your breath for the next version. If Apple considers RC 2, the current release, stable enough, it will be made available to the public. A few weeks later, a test build of macOS 15.3 should drop.

If macOS 15.2 RC 2 is deemed too buggy, brace yourself for at least one more RC before the final build. This stage should take at least one more week.

In short, if everything goes well, and considering the holidays, you can expect a release date for macOS 15.3 around late January. In the worst-case scenario, it could push all the way to February 2025.

Will macOS Sequoia 15.3 Have a Beta Program?

Now, the above applies mostly to the final version, which will come after all the testing stages. If you’re really in a rush and can manage some bugs and instability, perhaps Apple’s beta program suits you. Best of all: registering to test Apple’s pre-release builds is extremely easy.

In case you’re feeling especially adventurous, you can opt for the Developer Betas. These versions may lack features, and will surely suffer stabilities now and then. But Developer Beta versions have the earliest release dates, and there’s a chance of a macOS 15.3 build arriving before the New Year.

If you want to try the new software but prefer a safer path, then Public Betas are the way to go. They’re released a few weeks after the Developer Betas, still long before the final build. This allows you to test new features sooner on a more polished version of the OS.

Just like previous releases of Sequoia, macOS 15.3 supports a wide range of Macs. Check the list below:

MacBook Air: 2020 or newer

MacBook Pro: 2018 or newer

Mac Mini: 2018 or newer

iMac: 2019 or newer

iMac Pro: 2017 or newer

Mac Pro: 2019 or newer

Mac Studio: all models

In case you don’t know how old your Mac is, there are some ways to find out your Mac’s year. If your Mac is on the list above, you’re all set. Otherwise, you may still have a chance of updating it extra-officially with OpenCore Legacy Patcher.

It’s 100% OKAY to be curious about the next software version even before the current one fully launches. I suffer from update anxiety sometimes, too. If you were expecting the macOS 15.3 release date to be anytime soon, though, you’re out of luck.