Magic Keyboard for iPad Air Gets a Bigger Trackpad and Function Row for Easier Controls

Apple just dropped the M3 iPad Air, the successor of the M2-powered iPad Air that was released less than a year ago. But let’s set aside the hype around the M3 chip for a bit. Alongside the fresh lineup, the Cupertino tech giant also introduced a new Magic Keyboard. The changes might seem small at a glance, but they deliver a more natural, comfortable typing experience. Here’s everything we know.

What’s New With the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air M3?

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air is designed for detail-oriented tasks. Its expanded trackpad makes it easier to perform small, precise movements, while the 14-key function row gives you easy access to volume controls, display brightness, microphone, playback, and other essential features.

The keyboard magnet attaches to the iPad Air and the Smart Connector instantly connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth. Also, the aluminum hinge has a USB-C connector for pass-through charging.

Apart from this, the keyboard boasts the same floating design known for its smooth adjustability and perfect viewing angles.

Price and Availability

The Magic Keyboard starts at $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch model. It is up for pre-orders starting today and will be shipped on March 12. Talking about the color options, the keyboard only comes in a classic White finish.

The recently launched keyboard is backward compatible with iPad Air models running iPadOS 18.3 or later. But if you’re looking to upgrade, you might fancy the iPad Air M3 lineup.