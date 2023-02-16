How to Make a Slideshow in iMovie

Users should know that not only is iMovie useful for creating films and movies, but it can also be great for users that want to make a slideshow. Even if you have no experience with video editing, creating a slideshow in iMovie is incredibly easy, so long as you have all of the media you want to use. I’m going to show users how they can easily create a slideshow in iMovie, as well as go into a bit of the finer details.

For those that need a refresher, iMovie is a free video-editing software available to Apple users on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Offering plenty of features and effects, there’s a lot users can do with the software. Not only are users able to create a slideshow, but they can also use iMovie to create green-screen effects or even use the Ken Burns effect.

How Do You Make a Video with Pictures and Music on iMovie?

For those looking to make an iMovie slideshow using pictures, music or video, simply follow the steps below.

How to create a slideshow in iMovie First, launch iMovie. Select the Project button and click Create Movie. Next, choose Movie. This will allow you to combine both music and video to create a slideshow. Go to the My Media tab and click Import. This will allow you to add any photos, music and video from any location on your device. If you have all of your media within the Photos app, you are also able to switch to your Photos by going to the Libraries tab.

From here, you can now place all of your media within your timeline. You are able to order the media in anyway that you would like by dragging each item to the timeline.

You can also add Transitions to your project. In the section where you find My Media, click the Transition button. You will see a multitude of options. Simply drag the Transition you would like to your timeline, and place the transition between two different pieces of media.





You can also add Titles and text to your slideshow through the Titles section. This can be a great way to add an additional element to your slideshow. Simply drop a Title into your project, and then type your text in the Preview window. From here, you can also add music to your slideshow. Just like how you import video, you can also import audio to add to your slideshow. You can add multiple songs this way. I will also talk about this more below. You can preview your entire slideshow by going to the beginning of the timeline and hitting the spacebar. If you are happy with your slideshow, you can export the project by selecting the Share button at the top-right corner of iMovie. This will give you plenty of different exporting options, such as sharing the project to YouTube, or exporting it as a file. Select what is best for you, and follow the prompts on screen.



What Else You Need to Know

From here, you now have a completed sideshow. Remember that you can play around with a variety of settings to create your perfect presentation. Be sure to try experimenting, especially with transitions and titles. Remember that the Undo button exists for a reason, so don’t be afraid to try something new or different. Something to remember with images is that you can adjust how long they appear within the movie by clicking one of the vertical sides, and then dragging it left or right.

Additionally, if you don’t have much experience with using a timeline, it may take a couple of tries to place things exactly where you want them. Practice makes perfect, and you can always create a new project to try and really perfect your editing skills.

How do You Make a Slideshow with Multiple Songs in iMovie?

Adding multiple songs to a slideshow is as easy as adding any other media to your slideshow. You can find your music under the Audio & Video section in iMovie. Simply drag and drop your songs to the timeline, and adjust them within the timeline.

Remember that just like with photos, you can drag the vertical borders of your song left or right to adjust the length of the song within the project. You can also edit the volume of a song by adjusting the slider within the audio clip. Of course, you can also check out our how-to from Arnold Zafra that goes into more detail about adding music to iMovie.

Create a Slideshow Using iOS

Of course, you can also create a slideshow using iOS. Funny enough, users actually have a couple of different options when it comes to creating a slideshow on their iPhone or iPad. Users can actually use the Photos app to create a slideshow, or they can make one in iMovie.

Create a Slideshow Using the Photos App

While the Photos app slideshow won’t provide you with as many options as making one in iMovie, it can be a much quicker method to making a slideshow.

To make a slideshow from the Photos app, simply follow these steps:

Go to your Photos app, and select Library.

Choose to view All Photos, or select Days to view all of your photos.

Choose Select from the top, and choose each photo you want in the slideshow. When you have your photos selected, tap the more options button (the three dots) at the top of the app.

Select Slideshow. If you tap the screen while the slideshow plays, this will give you more options to change the music, themes and more.

This can also be done from the Albums section of photos. Simply select Albums, and follow the same steps as above.

Create a Slideshow Using iMovie on iOS

While creating a slideshow in the Photos app is easy, users may want to use iMovie on iOS as well. Creating a slideshow in iMovie using iOS is as easy as opening the app on your iPhone or iPad, tapping Start New Project, and then selecting Movie. Once you start a new project, your device will display your media, organized into moments. You can select all of the photos and videos that you want to add to your movie.

Is it Easy to Make a Slideshow in iMovie?

Whether it’s creating slideshows, or making your own full-fledged movie, iMovie has a ton of different features and effects that can help users create the project of their dreams. Again, for those that have little experience with the movie editing app, I would take a look at your various options before diving into creating a slideshow. There’s a lot to explore, and a lot of options await users.

Naturally, once you are done creating your project, sharing it is as easy as hitting the Share button at the top of iMovie. Furthermore, once a user gains more experience in iMovie, they can create a project they can truly call their own. If you’ve never played around with iMovie before, I highly encourage giving it a try.