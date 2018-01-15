Solve Bufferbloat Problems with a DOCSIS 3.1 Modem

Question:

Phil asks, “Comcast/XFINITY has raised their rental fee to $11/month and I’m going to buy a new modem. Should I buy DOCSIS 3.0 or is there a good reason to buy DOCSIS 3.1 today?”

Answer:

At this point, if you’re buying a modem for Xfinity I would go with a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, for sure. Not only does it future-proof you for if/when you want to get Gigabit service, it also gives you the new DOCSIS-PIE queue management that’s mandated to be in all DOCSIS 3.1 modems, even when they’re running DOCSIS 3.0 connections. DOCSIS-PIE is mandated by Cable Labs for DOCSIS 3.1 modems (and later) because it effectively solves that upstream bufferbloat problem which plagues all pre-DOCSIS 3.1 modems.

This makes a HUGE difference, and means you no longer have to think about solving Bufferbloat with WAN QoS management in your router.

We discussed this originally back in Mac Geek Gab 674, and a list of (the) three currently approved XFINITY DOCSIS 3.1 modems are there starting at the 33:08 mark in the show (and notes). They are:

I’ve used and tested all three of these, and they each work quite well. There’s also a with-a-router-baked-in version of the NETGEAR one sold as the NETGEAR C7800. Personally, I prefer to be able to do my own firmware updates, and combo cable modem/routers are only ever updated by your cable company, so I choose the separate modem/router route. But the C7800 is a fine modem/router combo otherwise.