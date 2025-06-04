Buying a MacBook in 2025? Here’s the Mistake Most People Make

As a long-time Apple user, one mistake I’ve hated to see most people make over the years is buying a MacBook entirely based on its specifications rather than their actual workflow requirements. While you might be tempted to purchase the newest MacBook, you wouldn’t want to overspend on a Pro model with features you’ll never use, or get a MacBook Air that can’t keep up with demanding workflow.

The same holds true even if you’re buying a MacBook in 2025. You see, it’s not always about pulling the trigger on the newest or the most powerful MacBook model. It’s about getting the right one for you. Let me explain what that means and how you can avoid making the same costly mistake as everyone else.

The Mistake Most People Make: Not Matching the MacBook to Their Workflow

I’ve lost count of how many people have asked me, “Should I just get the M4 MacBook Pro?” only to tell me that all they do is browse the web or edit word documents. I get it. Apple’s sleek marketing can make you feel like you need the top-of-the-line M4 Max MacBook Pro. But unless you’re a software developer or someone pushing heavy creative workflows, you might want to consider a less powerful MacBook Air.

Many assume that the latest or most expensive MacBook is automatically the best. However, after reviewing various models and using a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for the past couple of years, I would like to disagree. Most entry-level Mac models can handle everyday tasks with ease. As long as you aren’t dealing with 4K ProRes footage in Final Cut Pro or large projects in Logic Pro, you’re golden.

To avoid the same costly mistake as everyone else, it’s necessary to ask yourself a couple of questions. You need to know what tasks you plan to accomplish with your MacBook and how long you are going to use it. If you want a powerful laptop that can run any task you throw at it, go ahead and get the MacBook Pro. But if you’re a student or a casual user, you should be looking at the MacBook Air.

Things to Consider When Buying a MacBook in 2025

With the availability of several configurations, it can be really hard to choose a MacBook that suits your needs. So, here’s a quick rundown of the important things to consider before buying a MacBook in 2025:

1. Chipset Family and Generation

Apple now has M2, M3, and the new M4 chips powering its laptops. And while the M4 is impressive with a faster neural engine, better energy efficiency, and GPU prowess, it’s not a must-have for a majority of users. In my experience, the M2 and M3 chips still offer exceptional performance for everyday use. On the other hand, models with Max and Pro chipsets should only be purchased for demanding workflows.

In my case, I had a clear idea that the work I would be doing is inside a web browser. This led me to pick the MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM. While it’s now three generations older, It serves me well. Similarly, if your workflow doesn’t involve any heavy-duty editing or code compiling, don’t feel pressured to jump to the M4 or upcoming M5 model. You’ll be better off putting that money toward more memory or storage.

2. The Size of Unified Memory

Unified Memory is perhaps the most critical specification to get right after the chipset. It affects how your MacBook performs. Unlike traditional RAM, Apple’s Unified Memory is used by both the CPU and GPU, making efficient use of every gigabyte crucial. Apple offers options to configure the M4 MacBook Air with up to 32GB of memory and the M4 MacBook Pro with up to 128GB, depending on your chipset.

I personally find 16GB to be the perfect amount of Unified Memory and recommend it to most users. It provides enough headroom for multitasking and future software updates. Even with 16 gigs of memory, your MacBook will be able to handle light video editing and software development without any hiccups.

24GBs or anything above it is when you enter the professional territory. I would only recommend it to you if your work involves dealing with large AI datasets, editing high-res videos, running virtual machines, or frequently working with memory-intensive apps like Logic Pro with large samples and Kontakt libraries.

3. Available Storage Capacity

While storage upgrades can cost a fortune, I would recommend buying more storage than you think you need. 256GB sounds fine until system files eat 30 to 40GB, and your files start piling up. Back in the day, when I had a 256GB M1 MacBook Air, I was unable to make enough room for a new software update. If you’re planning to buy a MacBook in 2025, having at least 512GB SSD is mandatory for future-proofing.

While you can always install macOS apps on your external drive, I wouldn’t recommend it for demanding ones. In my experience, applications will feel laggy compared to installing them locally on your MacBook.

4. External Display Support

If you often work with a multi-monitor setup, this one will be a dealbreaker. Some models, like the M2 MacBook Air, only support one 6K external display unless you close the lid or use a DisplayLink adapter. In contrast, MacBook Pros can support more external displays with higher resolutions and refresh rates.

It’s imperative to check how many external displays a MacBook supports before you end up buying it. Over the years, I’ve seen a bunch of professional users return their MacBooks over this feature alone.

5. The Size of the Display

If you don’t choose a correct display size that suits your workflow, it can severely affect your productivity when you’re on the go. Apple offers MacBook Air models in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. If you’re a video editor or music producer, you’ll appreciate the more screen real estate. However, if you’re a student or a casual user, the 13-inch MacBook Air is just perfect.