Use Reminders to set Multiple HomePod Timers

Last week we told you how to use Siri to set alarms on the HomePod. This week we’ll explore setting multiple HomePod timers using Siri.

Reminder Timers

You can set a timer on the HomePod for a certain number of minutes or hours. You just say: “Hey Siri, set a timer for [amount of time].” If you ask Siri to set a timer for longer than 24 hours, she will suggest to use a reminder instead.

To find out how much time is remaining on the timer, just ask: “Hey Siri, how much time is left on the timer?” At any point you can turn off or the timer by saying: “Hey Siri, turn off the timer” or “Hey Siri, pause the timer.”

You can only set one timer at a time on the HomePod. But we can use Reminders as a timer workaround. Instead of setting a timer, just say: “Hey Siri, remind me to do [task] in [amount of time].” However, you can’t check the time remaining.

And of course, this can also be extended to iOS as well. You can manually set multiple reminder/timers, or use Siri to accomplish the same thing.

