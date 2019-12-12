Optimize Your iPhone Battery Charging in iOS 13

There’s a really nice, largely unmentioned, feature I’ve found lurking in iOS 13. The device optimizes charging to reduce aging the battery unnecessarily.

Learning Your Battery Charging Routine

As the screenshot shows, the iPhone aims to learn a user’s charging routine. It then pauses charging beyond 80% until it things it necessary. I actually noticed it doing this at one point – charging stopped and a message popped on my home screen telling me why. This happened before the recent iOS 13.3 update. The feature remains in the latest update.

On by Default

Optimized charging is on by default. However, if you want to check, or even turn it off, you need to go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. There is a switch there through which you can turn the setting on and off.