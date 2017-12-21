10 Must Have Apps You Should Download Right Away

Whether you have a new iPhone, or you’re a veteran Apple user, your experience will be about apps. The Mac Observer has put together a list of 10 must have apps we think are extremely useful.

1Password

1Password is a password manager that several of us use at The Mac Observer. It helps you store all of your online credentials, and has a password generator so you can create complex, secure, passwords. You can store other information like router names, credit cards, addresses, notes, bank accounts, and a lot more. | 1Password: Free for 30 days, then a subscription at US$3.99/month.

Tailor

Tailor is a utility app that stitches your screenshots together. If you ever tried to screenshot a conversation, only to send someone 6 different screenshots, you’ll love Tailor. It automatically stitches screenshots together into one long image. | Tailor: Free

Apple Support

Apple has a support app that connects you to experts that can help you with any technical support. Call, chat, or email with an expert, get a repair at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, or find answers to your questions with personalized articles. | Apple Support: Free

Twitterific

Twitterific is a third-party client for Twitter. You can browse Twitter without seeing promoted, advertised tweets; hide tweets containing words, phrases, people, and hashtags you don’t want to see; customize fonts, avatars, image thumbnails, and more. | Twitterific: Free

CloudConvert

CloudConvert is a file conversion app that lets you convert between over 180 formats. Whether you want to convert a PDF into an EPUB file, or a JPG image into a PNG, CloudConvert can help you. It offers advanced options so you can control codecs, bitrate, resolution, etc. | CloudConvert: Free