During Tuesday’s California Streaming event, Apple announced its line of iPhone 13 smartphones. To celebrate the new product here are 13 cases from accessory makers.

Speck’s latest line of slim, durable and protective cases includes all new Compatible with MagSafe cases, designed with built-in magnets to work reliably with all Apple MagSafe accessories. You don’t want to miss two great products: Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe and Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe.

Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe is a completely fresh take on Speck’s most iconic design, aimed specifically at iPhone users who want to take full advantage of all the MagSafe capabilities. Now with a 20% slimmer profile and a no-slip inverted grip design to ensure an ultra-responsive experience for MagSafe connectivity. The outer edge of each case still features the familiar raised grips Speck fans know and love for its secure hold.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe is the most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Its new materials keep the case looking perfectly clear for longer while providing more protection and durability. Designed with magnets that work reliably with all Apple MagSafe accessories, even when the phone is dropped from up to 13 feet.

Mujjo’s leather cases are a great fit for your iPhone 13. Made from high-quality, full grain, vegetable tanned leather, the cases age beautifully – and with a patina unique to each user. Inside you’ll find a luxurious Japanese microfiber, with a sophisticated satin-like finish, lines the inside. Available with a wallet that stores up to 3 bank or ID cards, allowing ease of access and minimal clutter in your life. To protect the display, the leather rises 1mm above the edge of the glass, creating a raised bezel that keeps abrasive surfaces away from your screen.

Incorporating revolutionary materials, CASETiFY is the first in its industry to upcycle retired phone cases into new products, creating sustainable accessories built to last. The new Re/CASETiFY collection introduces two hero designs, the Impact Crush and Ultra Impact Crush, made from a proprietary blend of bioplastic and old phone cases collected through CASETiFY’s recycling program, which has repurposed 50,000 cases to date.

Cases from totallee feature an ultra thin design (0.02″-0.03″), are nearly weightless (0.1 oz), have a raise lip around the camera, are free of branding and logos, and work with MagSafe wireless charging.

The Active Defense Influence Case for the iPhone 13 series is drop proof to 10 feet (3m) and features a fingerprint-free frosted back, while the Vibe Case is finished with a textured carbon fiber pattern to strike the perfect balance between style and function.

Both cases have 2.5x higher drop protection than military standards, are designed uniquely with a forward audio feature that delivers 30 percent louder sound than a naked iPhone, feature Catalyst’s signature instant mute switch to easily mute/unmute the phone and are MagSafe and QI charging compatible.

The Active Defense Vibe Case has a built-in magnet which facilitates a 10-minute faster charge time than the naked device as shown in the results of internal testing.

Made with recycled materials, Incipio cases offer protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment. Incipio provides effortless protection through a variety of modern styles, practical designs, and fresh colors to fit every lifestyle. Case lineup includes: NEW Design Series, NEW Optum, NEW Organicore Clear, Organicore, Grip, Grip for MagSafe, Slim, Duo, Duo for MagSafe.

Made with recycled materials and tested to Military Standards, the Survivor cases are both eco-friendly and ultra-protective against drops, dings, dust, and more, so consumers can tackle their everyday activities and adventures without the fear of damaging their device along the way. Case lineup includes: NEW All-Terrain Earth, Endurance, Endurance for MagSafe, Strong, Clear.

A range of cases with playful, sophisticated prints and colors for consumers to show off their personal style without sacrificing performance or protection. Case lineup includes: Protective Hardshell, Protective Hardshell for MagSafe, Defensive Hardshell, Defensive Hardshell for MagSafe, Ultra Defensive Hardshell, Wrap Case, Folio Case.

Coach cases expand on the brand’s rich, trend-driven heritage to deliver iconic, fashion-forward products to the mobile space. Case lineup includes: Protective Case, Protective Case for MagSafe, Wrap Case, Folio Case.

Mous Limitless 4.0 – The most sought-after case returns for the latest iPhone, merging absolute maximum protection and full compatibility with all MagSafe accessories and chargers. New features for 2021 include a gorgeous new pearl finish, as well as a raised ridge around the camera ensuring absolutely no damage to the iPhone lens. This is the thinnest Limitless case yet without sacrificing on protection, thanks to the innovative, impact-abosorbing AiroShock technology.

Mous Infinity – A crystal-clear case expertly designed to withstand yellowing and UV damage, with a subtle pattern on the back to complement its MagSafe capabilities. Its sleek look does not detract from the protective nature of the case, which incorporates solidly rigid materials to prevent torsion on impact. New features for 2021 include the raised ridge to protect that all-important camera lens on collision.

Mous Clarity – Returning for the 2021 range is the ever-elegant Clarity case, perfect for showing off the new Apple phone with its crystal clear design. Just like the Infinity, this case has anti-yellowing UV-resistance built in to ensure it maintains its shine. The superior impact protection, courtesy of AiroShock technology, is enhanced by the black T.P.U frame for added grip, while Qi compatibility allows for efficient wireless charging.

Case-Mate Twinkle Stardust – The “twinkle” effect is sure to catch everyone’s eye. For those who want a little more of that everyday sparkle, the Twinkle case is the one for you. This latest edition comes with built-in MagSafe technology to snap your case securely to your device and make MagSafe wireless charging a breeze.

Pelican Protector – This case is created with technology once reserved for first responders and extreme enthusiasts around the globe. A rigid, impact-resistant outer shell combined with ashock-absorbing rubber lining provides military-spec protection. It will easily take on stairs, sidewalks, and everywhere else your phone may accidentally tumble.

Rifle Paper Garden Party Blue – The minimalist design of this case gives you everything you need, from a slim profile to its incredible 10 foot drop protection. The Garden Party Blue case with gold foil detailing lets the color of your phone shine through. With the added technology that prevents aging and discoloration, the Garden Party case keeps your phone both pretty and protected.