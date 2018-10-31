2018 Mac mini has User Upgradable RAM

One big frustration with most of Apple’s Mac lineup is a lack of user upgradable RAM. Not so with the Mac mini Apple announced at its October “There’s More in the Making” media event.

2018 Mac mini with RAM slots users can access

The new Mac mini is available in 3.66 GHz 4-core 8th generation Intel i3 and 3.2 GHz 6-core 8th generation Intel Core i7 configurations. The 4-core model doesn’t offer a turbo boost mode, but the 8-core can turbo boost to 4.6 GHz.

Apple packed in its T2 security chip, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The RAM in the new Mac mini is a pleasant surprise: 2666MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM chips in two user-accessible slots. To get to the RAM slots you need to take the round base off the computer.

Apple’s base memory configuration for the Mac mini is 8 GB. For an extra US$200 Apple will put in 16 GB RAM. 32 GB will cost you an extra $600, and 64 GB is $1,400.

That means you can buy a Mac mini with a lower RAM configuration and buy chips from other companies at a lower cost. Saving a little money is always nice, after all.

