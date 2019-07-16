5 2019 Amazon Prime Day Deals in Electronics

For 2019 Amazon Prime Day the company chose to make it last two days, yesterday and today. We’ve found five deals in electronics you might be interested in.

6 hours of untethered illumination. Wireless charging. Durable casing with IP65 water resistance. Plus a carry-and-hang handle. Eve Flare is built to go from your bedroom to your balcony to your garden and beyond – virtually wherever you need a pop of light. Works with HomeKit. US$99.90

Introducing the world’s smallest USB-C to USB-A adapter. Use it to charge up your phone and other standard USB devices or transfer data at USB 3.0 SuperSpeed (up to 5Gbps). Made out of durable aluminum alloy, the mini adapter comes in 3 colors to match the new MacBook 12-inch. US$7.05

Sturdy braided nylon envelops a bulletproof fiber core, ensuring a lifespan thirty times longer than other cables. Guaranteed by a hassle-free lifetime warranty, it’s the only cable you’ll ever need to buy. US$13.99

Thetis FIDO U2F Security key with aluminum folding design provide a strong authentication to login account in addition to password via the USB port. U2F protocol: Universal Second Factor service that allow user to add a strong second factor device to user login. (The key doesn’t support OTP or UAF protocols). US$12.20

USB 3.0 Card Readers, providing speed up to UHS-I (95MB/s), much faster than most card readers in the market. Three USB 3.0 ports with data transfer speed up to 5 Gbp/s. Connect up to three USB devices simultaneously while transferring data from the SD/TF Card (One Card at a time). Lightweight and appropriate size for carrying around. US$17.84

