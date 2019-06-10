2019 Father’s Day Gift Guide: 5 Awesome Dad Presents

2019 Father’s Day is just around the corner on June 16. We’ve search far and wide across the web to present to you five great dad gifts.

Setapp is a desktop suite with a collection of Mac apps inside, like a portable Launchpad. With a Setapp membership, all of these apps are yours. Simply download the Setapp desktop app to explore your new collection. It’s an ever-growing suite with tools for every task on Mac. Sign up and enjoy Setapp free for seven days. If your dad likes it, it costs US$9.99/month after that.

The M325 wireless mouse comes in different designs to choose from. It’s precisely designed to fit comfortably in your hand, it comes with a 10 meter wireless range, and an 18-month battery life. It works across all computers and operating systems. Logitech M325: US$29.99.

If your dad has an iPad Pro and is looking forward to use external storage with iPadOS, look no further than the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive. One end is USB-C, the other is USB-A, making it easy to transfer files to an iPad Pro from a Mac. It has high-speed USB 3.1 performance of up to 150 Mbps. The 128GB version is US$39.95 and the 64GB version is US$24.95.

This gift is perfect for photographer dads. This is a polarizing filter that cuts through sunlight glare, darkens the sky, tones down reflections, and helps you take crisp, clear photographs with dynamic range. It’s a clip on so it works with any iPhone model. It costs US$69.99 and comes with a lifetime warranty.

For the dad with smart home devices, the Wemo Mini smart plug lets him control lights, appliances, and other gadgets from his iPhone. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The only thing it needs is Wi-Fi; no hub or subscription required. US$21.99

