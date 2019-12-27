5 of My Favorite Apps and Games of 2019

It’s the end of the year, which means I’d like to share my favorite apps and games of 2019. This isn’t a “best of” list, but rather things I’ve downloaded this year and regularly use.

This game has been around for several years but it was only recently that I bought it to play. Your character inherited their grandfather’s old farm in Stardew Valley. Tired of the corporate life you move to the farm to start a simpler life. You can grow crops, raise animals, go fishing and foraging, craft items, slay monsters in The Mines, and a whole other range of things to do. Until December 29 it’s available at 40% off on the App Store, and it’s available on other platforms. US$4.99

Chronicle is a financial app that helps keep track of all your bills on iOS and macOS. It sends you a notification when it’s time to pay, and for what amount. There’s an optional Pro subscription to give you features like Forecast View, Amount to Save, Intelligent Estimated Amount Due, and backing up your bills to the cloud. Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

Lockdown is an open source firewall that blocks trackers and analytics on the web. It also has an optional VPN you can use as well. I’ve used many VPN apps, and I like this one because it gives you a list of all the tracking domains it blocked for you. With my typical usage it blocks roughly one thousand trackers per day. Since I’ve downloaded it the total amount of trackers it has block is 125,000. Free (Offers In-App Purchases).

Paprika 3 is a great recipe manager for iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android. It’s nice because you can download recipes from the web and straight into the app. Most popular food websites are supported. You can create smart grocery lists, a pantry to keep track of the food you already have, a meal planner, saving your favorite meal plans as menus, cooking timers, and so much more. US$4.99

Jumbo is an iOS app that helps you manage your privacy settings on Facebook, Google, Twitter, Amazon, and even the dark web. More services will be added in the future like Instagram and LinkedIn. It scans each service to make sure your settings are private, and it can also remove old tweets, clear your search history, and more. Free

Further Reading

[Favorite Apps and Games of 2019]

[This New Law Could Ban Cable TV Fees]