5 Gifts for Everyone in our 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are here! That means hot cocoa, candy canes, cookies, and presents. The Mac Observer presents to you our 2019 holiday gift guide. These are five great gifts for anyone on your list.

I’ve mentioned this product before and I think it’s a neat item. It’s a Bluetooth-enabled plastic lamp that collapses for easy storage. It’s 100% waterproof and dustproof and connects to an app to change the color of its LED light. It’s a great gift for campers or even people that live off the grid. Your kids will love it when they have sleepovers in the backyard. US$50

If you know your way around device repair and tinkering, consider getting one of these iFixit toolkits. There are different kinds, like the Essential Electronics kit (US$24.99) and Pro Tech kit (US$59.99). For example, the Pro Tech kit comes with everything you could want for device repair, like 64 screwdriver bits, three kinds of spudgers, three kinds of tweezers, and more.

Henge Docks designs and manufactures high-end accessories for the Apple ecosystem, like docks for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The Vertical Dock minimizes cord clutter on your desk, and guided docking allows for a quick integration of your MacBook with all of your devices, while the sturdy, Space Gray metal construction firmly secures your MacBook in place. US$149

iNaturalist is a great app I use that lets you take a photo of a plant or animal, then using machine learning it tries to figure out what kind of specimen it is. Plus, by recording and sharing your observations, you’ll create research-quality data for scientists working to better understand and protect nature. They have a merchandise store filled with t-shirts for only US$5 each. You can use their order-by dates as guidelines: December 3 for shipping destinations outside the US, December 13 for shipping destinations within the US.

The Blue Yeti X is a state-of-the-art flagship USB microphone for professional-level gaming, Twitch streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. With an all new four-capsule condenser array inside, Yeti X delivers legendary Blue broadcast sound with greater focus and clarity than ever—in four versatile pickup patterns. US$169

