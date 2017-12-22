3 Fun iPhone Apps to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

It’s almost Christmas and there are plenty of apps to make your iPhone part of the holiday season. Check out these apps that let you video chat with Santa, track him on Christmas eve, and make your own dancing elf videos.

Video Call Santa

Want to call Santa? There’s an app for that. Video Call Santa lets your kids chat with Santa on your iPhone, and you can save a video of the conversation. The app uses pre-recorded video of Santa and the developers say they aren’t capturing any of the conversations so you don’t have to worry about your kid’s privacy. Video Call Santa is free with one Santa conversation, and additional conversations are available as in-app purchases.

Where is Santa Lite

Tracking Santa’s travels on Christmas eve is easy-peasy with Where is Santa Light. The app follows Santa through “millions of tracking stations” for real-time updates, and it can show an estimated time of arrival based on your current location. Where is Santa Lite is a free download.

ElfYourself

Dancing elf holiday videos have been popular for several years and it doesn’t seem like that’s changing any time soon. Instead of going to a website to make your own, however, you can use the ElfYourself app on your iPhone. You can use photos from your camera roll or snap face shots with your iPhone camera, and you can even create augmented reality dances with your selfie-elfs in your home. ElfYourself is free and you can get additional dances as in-app purchases.