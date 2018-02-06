4 iOS Puzzle Games to Confuse and Delight Your Brain

If you’re a fan of iOS puzzle games, you’ll love this roundup of games. Puzzles are great games for those rainy days when you’re curled up with a blanket and a hot cup of tea. On your next rainy day, consider checking out these puzzles.

The Room: Old Sins

The Room is an award-winning iOS puzzle game by Fireproof Games, and there’s a new version out. Explore a complex dollhouse that transforms at your fingertips. Follow obscure clues, manipulate weird contraptions, and explore unsettling locations as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor. | The Room: Old Sins – US$4.99

Rusty Lake Paradise

This puzzle game is set on a small remote island cursed by the ten plagues of Egypt, and is the third game in the series. Follow Jakob as he returns to Paradise after his mother passed away. Find her hidden memories and partake in strange family rituals in order to stop the plagues. | Rusty Lake Paradise – US$2.99

-look-

-look- is a minimalist iOS puzzle game to train your brain. There is no time limit, move limit, or points to earn. Instead you need to find the reflection of the shapes on the walls from different perspectives. There are 100 levels with relaxing music to sharpen your mind. | -look- – US$0.99

Quote Codes

Quote Codes is a word puzzle game where you unlock your favorite quotes by substituting one letter at a time. In every game each symbol stands for a letter, and your aim is the guess and decode the quotes. There are over 85 themes like Game of Thrones, 13 Reasons Why, Lord of the Rings, and more. | Quote Codes – Free