5 Alternative Mac Mail Apps

A bunch of users, including some of use at The Mac Observer, are having trouble with Gmail on macOS Mojave 14.4. While we try different fixes and wait for an official fix by Apple, here are five alternative Mac mail apps. Each of these apps are also on iOS.

[Apple’s macOS Mojave 10.14.4 Update Includes Gmail Bug – We Have a Possible Fix]

Airmail was designed from the ground UP to retain the same experience with a single or multiple accounts and provide a quick, modern and easy-to-use user experience. They have taken usability and function to the next level with Airmail and bring a striking-design with support for all major email services. Mac App Store: US$26.99

Smart Inbox lets you quickly see what’s important in your inbox and clean up the rest. All new emails are smartly categorized into Personal, Notifications and Newsletters. Invite teammates to discuss specific emails and threads. Ask questions, get answers, and keep everyone in the loop. Schedule emails to be sent when your recipient is most likely to read them. It works even if your device is turned off. Mac App Store: Free

With Canary’s one-click encryption, you can effortlessly enhance your email security. The email is encrypted on your device and decrypted on your recipient’s device. It will be unreadable on your provider’s web interface, or by anyone else on any other app. Mac App Store: US$19.99

Newton is a subscription-based service that supercharges your email with power features like Read Receipts, Send Later, Undo Send, Connected Apps, Recap (Only English), Snooze, and more across iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro and Mac. Newton is available as an in-app subscription for $49.99/year. Get started with the no strings attached 14-day free trial and we say you’ll never look back. Mac App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

I personally use ProtonMail on iOS. However, there is no equivalent Mac app unless you have a paid account. ProtonMail is the world’s largest encrypted email service with over 1 million users. The ProtonMail secure email app for iPhone and iPad brings easy-to-use email encryption to your mobile device by seamlessly integrating PGP end-to-end encryption. App Store: Free

[Manage Your Email and Internet Accounts in iOS 11]