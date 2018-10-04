5 Apple Alternative Apps For Your Needs

I’ve already written a roundup of Google alternative apps, and I figured a roundup of Apple alternative apps would be fair. These apps go above and beyond iOS default apps.

Notes: Zoho Notebook

I’ve first checked out Zoho Notebook about a year ago, but didn’t use it because of a lack of encryption. But recently Zoho finally added it, so I’m comfortable using the Notebook app. You can sort your notes into notebooks, add audio, photos, files, and drawings. The app is on iOS and macOS, and it has a web clipper which I’m happy about. App Store: iOS | macOS. Notable Mention: GoodNotes 4 for handwritten notes.

Mail: Airmail

Airmail is a powerful mail client for Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Designed for the latest generation iOS, it supports 3D Touch, fast document previewing, high quality PDF creation, and native integration with other apps and services for a frictionless workflow. Workflow customization is at the core, with a rich feature set like snooze, interactive push notifications, and full inbox sync. iCloud sync provides a fully ubiquitous experience so that all your accounts and app preferences are synced. App Store: iOS | macOS. Notable Mention: Spark

Calendar: Calendars 5

I could easily add Readdle’s apps to fill most of this list. Calendars 5 is complete re-imagining of what the best mobile calendar experience should be. Calendars 5 is smart, excels in both tasks and events and runs on any iOS device you might have. It’s the calendar app you have been looking for. Three things you’ll love about Calendars 5: natural language input, task manager, and the ability to work offline: App Store: Calendars 5

Podcasts: Overcast

A powerful yet simple podcast player, with Smart Speed, Voice Boost, and Smart Playlists to help you listen to more podcasts in more places, try new shows, and completely control your experience. Overcast is a modern, fully featured audio podcast player with many useful features in a simple, intuitive interface. App Store: Overcast

Reminders: Todoist

Life can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to. Todoist keeps track of everything – from simple errands to your most ambitious projects – so you can get it all done and enjoy more peace of mind along the way. When you don’t have to worry about forgetting things, you’ll feel more calm, in control and motivated to achieve your goals. Todoist helps get all your tasks and thoughts out of your head and onto your to-do list anytime, anywhere, on all of your favorite devices – including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and macOS. Even when you’re offline. App Store: Todoist

