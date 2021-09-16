Yesterday we published a list of 13 brands to consider when you’re buying iPhone 13 cases. Today we have five brands to list for your iPhone 13 accessories.

ZAGG has introduced screen protection and protective case solutions for the new Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. ZAGG also announced screen protection for the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini (6th gen). Some of the new ZAGG accessories include:

Glass Elite VisionGuard (US$49.99); Glass Elite Privacy 360 (US$59.99); Milan Snap (US$49.99); Vancouver Snap (US$54.99); Brooklyn Snap (US$59.99).

This product line includes phone cases with built-in CLCKR stand and grips, as well as a Universal CLCKR that fixes directly to the device. New designs include Color Match options to the new iPhone 13 colors, holographic designs and a collaboration with Richmond and Finch. Additionally, a MagSafe Universal product and updated Slim Wallet will be available this Fall.

The new iPhone 13 will not have a charger and cable in the box, but you can rely on Scosche to offer multiple solutions for home, office and in-vehicle that incorporate the latest technologies, like USB-C Power Delivery. Chargers and PD-compatible charge and sync cables. We believe you should be able to charge your devices quickly, reliably and safely wherever you are. And by devices: iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Einova is an eco-friendly mobile accessory and tech sanitization brand inspired by Italian design to encompass the perfect balance of form and function. The Italian-based brand was founded by an ex-Ferrari and Maserati engineer, which is why Einova products are high-class, sleek, and powerful. Along with wireless charging products, Einova keeps its customers safe with its revolutionary tech sanitation line that will sanitize your devices using UV-C disinfecting technology. Products include:

Charging Stone (US$59.99)—Add elegance and sophistication to your home office. Italian design blends the elegance and durability of natural stone with Einova’s patented E2Watt wireless charging technology for the fastest, safest, most energy-efficient charging available. Set your phone or Qi-enabled device on the stone surface to start fast wireless charging.

Ultra-Fast Power Bank ($69.99)—This gives you all the power you need in 1 incredible 63W high-capacity universal backup battery. Recharge up to 3 devices simultaneously via three ports: 45W USB-C Power Delivery, USB Quick Charge, and standard USB 2.1A. The 20,000mAh battery capacity can recharge your laptop. Stylish and practically designed with water-repellent canvas and an easy-to-read LCD display.

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.