5 Cooking Apps to Help You With Your New Year’s Eve Party

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it can be a stressful time. Thankfully, there’s an app for that, and we’ve found five cooking apps to help you plan and cook your big meal.

Epicurious

Epicurious is one of the most popular food apps on iOS. It offers weekly content updates to inspire your cooking, and videos of your favorite recipes. There are over 35,000 recipes to explore, and recipe reviews and ratings from home cooks. Save your favorite recipes in the Recipe Box, manage a shopping list, find seasonal ingredients, and more. Epicurious is Free.

Yummly

Yummly offers personalized guidance as you cook. It has recipe recommendations, videos, and tools to help you. Save and organize recipes into collections, and see the cooking utensils you’ll need for each recipe. Add ingredients from each recipe into a shopping list that is automatically categorized. Yummly integrates with Apple Health to track nutrition and servings of what you eat. Yummly is Free.

Kitchen Stories

Kitchen Stories won the Apple Design Award in 2017. It offers recipes with pictures and easy-to-follow instructions, recipe videos, and how-to videos. You can learn how to cook with executive chefs and expand your repertoire by trying out new recipes each week. Add automatically generated shopping lists, collect and save recipes, and use the measurement converter. Kitchen Stories is Free.

NYT Cooking

Straight from The New York Times comes its cooking app. Browse over 18,000 recipes by diet, cuisine type, preparation method, meal type, and more. Save your favorite NYT recipes, or recipes from other websites. Mark recipes you’ve cooked, rate them, and leave notes for other cooks. Plus, the app will keep the screen on as long as you’re cooking, to keep your experience hands-free. NYT Cooking is Free.

OpenTable

Although not a cooking app, OpenTable is great for when you just don’t feel like cooking. OpenTable lets you book free restaurant reservations at over 43,000 locations around the world. You can find restaurants by location, cuisine, and more, and even get personalized recommendations. View photos, menus, and reviews to find the perfect place. Plus, every time you book and dine, you’ll earn rewards for future meals. OpenTable is Free.