So you’ve purchased cryptocurrency at your favorite exchange, now what? How about getting a crypto debit or credit card? These can either reward you with crypto for purchases (instead of fiat money) or let you spend the crypto you already have. Here are five cards to consider.

The BlockFi Bitcoin Rewards Card will give you unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases which will accrue and then automatically be converted to bitcoin and placed into your BlockFi account on a regular monthly cycle. Additionally, for the first three months you can earn 3.5% back in Bitcoin, and earn 2% back in Bitcoin on every purchase over $50,000 of annual spend.

Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card that lets you spend any asset in your Coinbase portfolio and earn rewards for each purchase. You can up to 4% back in rewards whenever you make a purchase. Coinbase Card waitlist is currently available in all US states except Hawaii.

Alchemy Pay announced several days ago that it will launch Virtual Crypto-Linked Cards for online purchases. The company expects the virtual card services to be fully launched at the end of 2021 or early 2022. Alchemy Pay is looking to offer the virtual card services as a full suite white-label service to crypto projects and businesses as well as traditional institutions looking to integrate crypto-related solutions.

The Crypto.com Visa Card is a prepaid card, meaning you have to occasionally top it up with money from your bank account, other credit/debit cards, or cryptocurrency from your wallet. You need to stake CRO tokens for a period of 180 days to apply for a Crypto.com Visa Card. All card rewards are paid in CRO and deposited into your Crypto Wallet in the Crypto.com App. There are two different cards that offer unique rewards that depend upon how much CRO you stake.

Venmo recently a feature recently that lets customers automatically purchase cryptocurrency through the new “Cash Back to Crypto” feature for cardholders. Venmo’s card offers cash back for purchases, and you can now opt to automatically buy cryptocurrency using the cash you’ve earned. Coins that are currently supported include Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).