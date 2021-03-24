Early in March I wrote about cryptocurrency walls and ones that I have tried and/or recommend. Now that we have a place to store crypto, where do we buy it?
A crypto exchange is a place to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies with other cryptocurrencies, as well as using fiat money like the U.S. dollar. Most of them let you withdraw to a bank or wallet, but others don’t. Here are five of them to get started.
Binance
Launched in September 2019, Binance.US is a digital asset marketplace, powered by matching engine and wallet technologies licensed from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Operated by BAM Trading Services based in San Francisco, California, Binance.US provides a fast, secure and reliable platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the United States. App Store Link
Coinbase
Coinbase is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, with over 25 million users across 32 countries worldwide. Coinbase allows you to securely buy, store and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, and many more on its easy, user-friendly app and web platform. App Store Link
Kraken
The Kraken Pro app delivers all the security and features you love about the Kraken Exchange, now in a beautiful, mobile-first design for advanced crypto trading on the go. Features include blazing fast websockets, real-time price updates; multiple charting and order book display options; intuitive depth chart and recent trade history; colorized sparklines and change% over time for each currency. App Store Link
Huobi Global
Huobi offers asset management with trading with up to 5X leverage for spot trading, the ability to buy cryptocurrency with your credit card, and client funds held in dedicated multi-signature cold wallets with 24/7 security monitoring. It has a dedicated 20,000 BTC security reserve fund. App Store Link
Bisq
Bisq is a decentralized crypto exchange that uses an open source desktop app. No registration is required to get started without identity verification. Deposits are held in 2-of-2 multi-signature wallets. Your data is stored locally and every Bisq node is a Tor hidden service by default. Website Link