5 Delivery Apps to Use so You Don’t Have to Leave the Couch

First, I’d say that supporting your local restaurants is important since many cities are shutting them down. Call them first, then take a look at five delivery apps we’ve found for everything else.

Boxed delivers the groceries and household products you love in bulk, for the lowest prices, so your home always feels complete. Shop anytime from your mobile phone or tablet and get access to hundreds of carefully-selected pantry, home, kids’, office and school essentials without paying a membership fee.

With Instacart, you can shop online and get groceries delivered from stores in your neighborhood in as fast as 1 hour. Or you can choose to pick up your order at the store, where it’ll be waiting for you.

Delivery anywhere you are. DoorDash offers the greatest selection of your favorite local and national restaurants — more than 310,000 menus across 4,000+ cities in the U.S.,Canada and Australia.

With the largest selection of restaurants, Grubhub delivers your favorite foods to your door. Order with a few simple taps in the iOS Grubhub app and get the restaurants you love, delivered.

Shop multiple local stores all at once for the biggest selection of beer, wine and liquor online. Compare prices instead of being locked into one non-negotiable cost. Snag exactly what you want and get your alcohol delivered.

