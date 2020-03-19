5 Delivery Apps to Use so You Don’t Have to Leave the Couch

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

First, I’d say that supporting your local restaurants is important since many cities are shutting them down. Call them first, then take a look at five delivery apps we’ve found for everything else.

Boxed

Boxed delivers the groceries and household products you love in bulk, for the lowest prices, so your home always feels complete. Shop anytime from your mobile phone or tablet and get access to hundreds of carefully-selected pantry, home, kids’, office and school essentials without paying a membership fee.

Screenshots of boxed in our list of delivery apps

Instacart

With Instacart, you can shop online and get groceries delivered from stores in your neighborhood in as fast as 1 hour. Or you can choose to pick up your order at the store, where it’ll be waiting for you.

Screenshots of Instacart in our list of delivery apps

DoorDash

Delivery anywhere you are. DoorDash offers the greatest selection of your favorite local and national restaurants — more than 310,000 menus across 4,000+ cities in the U.S.,Canada and Australia.

Screenshots of DoorDash in our list of delivery apps

GrubHub

With the largest selection of restaurants, Grubhub delivers your favorite foods to your door. Order with a few simple taps in the iOS Grubhub app and get the restaurants you love, delivered.

Drizly

Shop multiple local stores all at once for the biggest selection of beer, wine and liquor online. Compare prices instead of being locked into one non-negotiable cost. Snag exactly what you want and get your alcohol delivered.

Screenshots of drizly in our list of delivery apps

Further Reading

[5 Games to Play When You’re Stuck at Home]

[iPad Pro 2020 Features the iPhone 11 U1 Chip]

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Kheit Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
John Kheit
Member
John Kheit

Thanks Andrew. Great list

Vote Up0Vote Down 
3 days ago