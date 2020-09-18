Apple released its newest operating systems on Wednesday, including iPadOS 14. Here are some of the new features you’ll see.
iPadOS 14
- Calls: Calls from FaceTime and phone don’t take up the whole screen anymore. Instead you’ll see a notification-like banner at the top.
- Spotlight: Spotlight on iPadOS 14 is similar to macOS Spotlight. It’s a floating bar in the middle of the screen to launch apps, search for notes, and a lot more.
- Design: Also in line with macOS, iPad apps now have a standardized sidebar in apps like Photos, Files, Calendar, Notes, and Apple Music.
- Apple Pencil: A feature called Scribble lets you write in any text field, including in Safari, and it will convert it into text. In Apple Notes, shape recognition will “snap” drawn shapes into perfect forms while drawing.
- Siri: Like calls, Siri no longer takes up the whole screen. Instead you’ll see an animated circle in the bottom right. Siri’s knowledge has been expanded with more facts, and you can use her to send audio messages.