5 Mint Alternatives You Can Use For Your Financial Needs

Mint is well known and popular when it comes to financial apps, but it’s not the only solution out there. We’ve found five Mint alternatives if you want an app to manage your finances, or you’re a Mint user and you’re looking for something new.

A newcomer to the scene, Copilot uses machine learning to analyze your financial accounts to help you budget and keep track of your bills. Transactions are automatically organized, and it creates realistic budgets for you based on your spending habits and expenses. It costs US$2.99/month but that’s for a good reason: The privacy policy states it doesn’t share your data with other companies for marketing purposes. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

NerdWallet gives you personalized spending insights, shows you smart ways to save like maximizing credit card rewards, an overview of your finances, a way to track your credit score from TransUnion, create a budget, and find ways to save more money. The app does use your data for such things as advertising. App Store: Free

Clarity Money uses machine learning to organize your bills with automated expense tracking, cancel subscriptions and automate your savings with a Marcus Online savings account (Marcus by Goldman Sachs), track your budget, spending, savings, debt, and investment accounts, and a lot more. Clarity Money uses your data for marketing and shares it with other companies. App Store: Free

Truebill gives you an automated bill tracker so you can see if a business changes its price secretly or charges you for something, it detects account fees and penalties and lets you request refunds within the app, it gives you a budget tracker as well as a way to monitor interest charges to alert you, and plenty of more features. Unlike the previous two apps it doesn’t sound like it uses your data for marketing or advertising. It does analyze usage trends of users. App Store: Free

Albert gives you the standard features like these other financial apps, like automated tracking. It also lets you invest with Albert Investments with commission-free investments. Albert Genius connects you with real, human experts if you need financial advice. It also gives you advance cash before your next payday. Albert uses your data to generate offers for financial products and services from marketing partners, but it doesn’t sound it like shares the data itself. App Store: Free

