4 Outdoor AR Apps to Get Your Nature On

We’ve rounded up five outdoor AR apps to get you out into nature and experience the earth. Whether you’re fishing, hiking, or stargazing, there’s sure to be an app you’ll like in this roundup.

Fishbrain

Whether you’re a pro or casual angler, Fishbrain helps you discover your best possible fishing experience. With 4 million recorded catches and 1.7 million fishing waters, Fishbrain is the biggest source of up-to-date fishing information in the world. Most importantly, you can choose to share your catch location – or not! It’s always your choice. Your secret spots always stay secret. App Store: Fishbrain – Free

Star Walk 2

Star Walk 2 is an exquisite stargazing app enabling you to explore the night sky through the screen of your device. Make an effortless journey through thousands of stars, comets, and constellations. All you have to do is point your device to the sky. It taps your device’s sensors and the GPS to determine the exact position of stars, planets, constellations, comets, ISS, satellites, star clusters, nebulae, and meteor showers in the night sky. App Store: Star Walk 2 – US$2.99

Viewranger

Discover thousands of inspiring trail guides, download offline maps, and navigate with confidence on your next hike, bike ride, backpacking trip, or outdoor adventure. Go anywhere too: ViewRanger works offline without mobile and data signals. It has an AR feature called Skyline: Use your device’s camera to identify peaks, places, and other points with augmented reality. See direction arrows and waypoints when following a route. 3D Flyovers: See tracks and routes in amazing 3D. Replay your recorded tracks. Pan and zoom around pre-planned routes. App Store: Viewranger – Free

PeakVisor

PeakVisor is the best mountain identification app for any outdoor adventure. The app identifies all the peak names along with their elevations in your camera view using the Augmented Reality (AR) technology. PeakVisor also has very convenient high-precision 3D maps which are crucial for orienteering in the mountains. The app comes with a number of other handy outdoor features including landscape flyover, photo import, annotated photo sharing, detailed peaks and mountain huts information, and many more – just the kind of multi-purpose gadget that outdoor enthusiasts love. App Store: PeakVisor – US$5.99

