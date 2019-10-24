5 Phone Car Mounts for Uber and Lyft Drivers

It’s pretty common for Uber and Lyft drivers to use phone car mounts to keep their smartphone propped up on the dashboard for easy access. Or, maybe you’re not a ride-sharing driver but you want a mount as well. We’ve found five car mounts for you to check out.

This mount is adjustable for best phone viewing angle and access. Precisely adjust the phone holder using the 360° pivoting ball joint to get a clear & comfortable view. It features a unique design for convenient phone charging. The phone cradle is designed for phones up to 6.5” in screen size and the arms have an inner adjustment range of 48–94mm / 1.9”–3.7”. US$10.99

Designed to hold any phone size between 1.9 inches to 3.7 inches wide. Simply press the button on the back to open the sides of the mount to fit your size phone. Close the sides to secure your phone in the mount. Clips to your air vent and keeps your windshield clear of any obstructed view. Made to withstand any condition, hot or cold. Designed to secure your phone on smooth roads and bumpy roads. Made with high quality materials to withstand everyday use. US$14.99

Designed with a sleek profile, premium aluminum alloy and strong vent clip blend perfectly with the look of this car mount. Soft silicone contact protects your phone and car vent from scratches. 4 enhanced neodymium magnets and 3M adhesive ensure super strong force, holding the phone steadily even on bumpy roads. Small, compact and exquisite, the perfect decoration in car. US$13.95

This car phone mount has a washable suction pad and upgraded air vent clip. You can stick it on the dashboard windshield or clip it in your air vent. It’s stable and securely grips your phone, even if turning, braking or driving on bumpy roads. US$19.99

Featuring a 360 degree rotation and gooseneck up to 6.5 inch, this car mount is highly adjustable. One button controls the clamps for easy operation. The power of this holder will automatically turn your phone off with over-current, over-heating, low or over-voltage and short circuit. US$14.44

