5 Pro Apps You’ll Want on Your iPad Pro

Did you get an iPad Pro recently and need some pro apps? Or maybe you’ve had one for a while and still can’t find pro apps. Here are five that we’ve found that take advantage of the iPad Pro’s hardware.

You can either wait for Photoshop to launch on iPad sometime this year, or download Affinity Photo now as an alternative. Photo for iPad offers an incredibly fast, powerful and immersive experience whether you are at home, in the studio, or on the move. With meticulous attention to detail each tool, panel and control has been completely reimagined for touch. All rendering, adjustments, brushes and filters have been fully hardware accelerated using Metal. The result is an all-new way to interact with your images, with performance you will find hard to believe. App Store: US$19.99

Want to store files offline? Why wait for iOS 13 when you can get Documents by Readdle now. Documents is the most capable application on your iOS device. It’s the hub for all your files as it replaces a document viewer, PDF reader, “read it later”, music and video player, file downloader, cloud integrator and bunch of other applications as the one elegant app. Amazing attention to details, unmatched stability and design differs Documents from any app you have on the iPhone or iPad. You will use it constantly, at home, office, university or on the road, every single day. App Store: Free

Procreate is the go-to app for artists and graphic designers. Procreate is the most powerful sketching, painting and illustration app ever designed for a mobile device, built for creative professionals. This complete artist’s toolbox helps you create beautiful sketches, inspiring paintings, and stunning illustrations anywhere you are. Procreate features ground-breaking canvas resolution, 136 incredible brushes, an advanced layer system, and is powered by Silica M: the fastest 64-bit painting engine on iOS. App Store: US$9.99

Pythonista is a complete scripting environment for Python, running directly on your iPad or iPhone. It includes support for both Python 3.6 and 2.7, so you can use all the language improvements in Python 3, while still having 2.7 available for backwards compatibility. In true Python fashion, batteries are included – from popular third-party modules like numpy, matplotlib, requests, and many more, to modules that are tailor-made for iOS. You can write scripts that access motion sensor data, your photo library, contacts, reminders, the iOS clipboard, and much more. App Store: US$9.99

1Writer combines all the basic text editing features you would expect with all the advanced features you will ever need. Use 1Writer to write, research, revise, and share your ideas with maximum efficiency. Generate and edit plain text or Markdown files, see the formatted results with Markdown syntax highlighting while you write and a full, rich-text preview when you’re done, pick a photo or take a new one, and 1Writer will upload it to Dropbox and generate the Markdown-syntax to add it to your document–all in a single action. App Store: US$4.99

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Navigator on Unsplash