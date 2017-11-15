5 Video Editing Apps For iPhone Videographers

So far we’ve rounded up plenty of photo apps to enhance your images. Now it’s time to focus on videographers. We’ve found 5 video editing apps that will supercharge your videos, both for beginners and more advanced users.

VSCO

Short for Visual Supply Company, VSCO is a photo/video editor, camera, and social network in one. The app offers a plethora of professional filters for photos, and recently VSCO added the ability to edit videos too. It offers a camera to shoot RAW images, then a way to apply filters. After that, fine tune your image with tools like exposure, contrast, highlights/shadows, clarity, and more. VSCO is Free, but video editing is only for VSCO X members, which costs US$20 per year.

Clips

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include Apple’s own video editing app, Clips. Clips is aimed more towards Snapchat users, not professional videographers. The app lets you quickly create fun videos. There are no advanced controls, only a shutter button. You can also add photos interspersed with video clips. When you’re done, you can add stickers, create captions and titles with your voice, add filters and special effects, and more. Clips is Free.

Enlight Videoleap

Enlight Videoleap is a bit more advanced than VSCO and Clips. With Videoleap you have advanced tools like green screen/chroma key compositing, a timeline to see the clips frame by frame, layer-based editing, clip editing, and a whole lot more. Of course, it also offers more basic tools like special effects and filters. Enlight Videoleap is Free, but the advanced tools requires a subscription for unlimited access.

Cinamatic

Cinamatic joins the video editing apps from the developers of Hipstamatic. Cinamatic is meant for quick, short videos, from 3 seconds to 60 seconds long. Like the photo editing app Hipstamatic, Cinamatic offers the retro/analog look with filters. You can add a soundtrack, merge video clips, use advanced image controls, and rearrange segments. There are full capture options to shoot manual control, time-lapse, and slow motion videos. Cinamatic is US$2.99.

Splice

GoPro has a video editing app called Splice, but it works for all videos, not just ones taken with a GoPro. With Splice you can automatically sync your video to the beat of a soundtrack, trim clips in a traditional timeline, add title slides, text overlays and a custom outro, choose transition styles and speeds, and apply filters and adjust background colors. You can save videos up to 1080p quality, and share directly to social media or save it to your camera roll. Splice is Free.