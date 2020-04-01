3 Zoom Alternatives to Maintain Your Privacy

Things just keep getting worse for Zoom, with multiple privacy violations and security issues found within its service. To help our readers I’ve found three Zoom alternatives to try. It’s important to mention that I haven’t used any of these myself, but I want to spread awareness of these services. All of these are available on multiple platforms.

Jami gives you audio/video calls, screen sharing, conferences, and messaging. It’s a peer-to-peer service, a GNU project backed by the Free Software Foundation, and uses end-to-end encryption with perfect forward secrecy.

Linphone is a VoIP service geared more towards one-on-one communication, but it does offer audio conference calls. It gives you voice, video, and text chats, using open telecom standards (SIP, RTP). It’s open source and uses end-to-end encryption.

Out of all three of these services, Jitsi Meet is probably the closest to Zoom. It gives you fully encrypted video conferencing built with open source software. You can also edit documents with other people using Etherpad, another open source software.

Further Reading

