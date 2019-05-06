Mother’s Day is coming up on May 12, and around this time you’ll probably be wondering what to get her. Besides cards and flowers, here are 6 affordable Mother’s Day gifts you might like.

This is a holder for your AirPods case, coming with a reinforced key ring hole with a key ring and clasp. Hook it to whatever you want, and it’s flat on the bottom to let you stand the case up. US$19.99

Mujjo has a wide variety of attractive leather cases for iPhones. The leather wallet case for iPhone Xs features a leather card pocket – marked by a slant line and stitched to the back – providing an opening sized to fit 2 to 3 bank, ID or commuter cards conveniently in one sleek package and eliminating the need for bulky pockets. US$46.21

I don’t know about your mom, but mine likes homemade stuff. Felt is an iOS app that lets you create a card from one of your photos, with a handwritten message from you. You can turn it into a gift card by adding flowers or a framed print. App Store: Free

The Rose Gift set for women features a S’well 9oz bottle, Love & Beauty and Planet Body Exfoliator scrub, Planet Murumuru Butter, and Rose hand cream, and Pukka Love Herbal tea.Infused with rose absolute, this delicious Love Beauty and Planet sugar body exfoliator scrub with organic coconut oil for skin will leave your skin soft and blooming with freshness. US$39.95

Tidepool uses a laser cutter to engrave its designs into every cover of its journals, sourcing the wood locally and ensure it’s certified sustainable. Journals are then hand-bound. US$24.65

Put it in the bathroom or kitchen, or leave it by the sink or nightstand to place your rings, earrings, and necklaces. US$25.99

Further Reading:

[5 Mother’s Day iPhone Cases Your Mom Will Actually Like]

[Shopping For Mother’s Day? Consider Digital Art Decoration]

Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash