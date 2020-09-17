Apple released watchOS 7 to the public on Wednesday and there are a ton of new features available to customers. Here are seven of them.

watchOS 7 Features

Family Setup : If one family member has an iPhone, he or she and pair Apple Watches for the rest of the family even if they don’t have iPhones. Each person gets their own phone number, too. Fitness : Activity rings have been redesigned to make them more appropriate for kids. Instead of active calories, kids can track Move minutes. And Apple’s algorithms track running, walking, and cycling workouts better for smaller bodies. Apple Cash Family : Parents can set up an Apple Cash account for anyone in their Family Sharing group under 18. Now you can give your kids money for chores or allowance digitally. Find My : With the Find My app, parents can have peace of mind by checking to make sure their kids are where they’re supposed to be by having an alert sent to parents. Watch Faces : watchOS 7 gives you more watch face customization, as well as a bigger variety of default faces. And you can share faces with others through text, email, or a URL, download them from the web, or find them in the App Store. Sleep : The new Sleep app helps you create a schedule and a bedtime routine with Sleep Mode. You’ll see a sleep chart showing your sleep hours, and sleep tracking that uses the watch accelerometer. Handwashing : Washing your hands properly is essential during a pandemic, and watchOS 7 automatically detects when it thinks you’re washing your hands and will set a timer for the correct amount of 20 seconds.

That’s not all. There are a ton of other features like Shortcuts, Siri updates, more workouts, hearing health, translation, and more.

watchOS 7 Compatibility

The following Apple Watch models can support watchOS 7:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

To download watchOS 7 you’ll need an iPhone running iOS 14. Open the Watch app and go to My Watch > General > Software Update.