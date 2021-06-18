Mac hot corners is a feature that lets you perform certain actions just by moving your cursor to one of four corners on the screen. Since all it takes is moving the cursor over, sometimes we accidentally activate this feature. But no more, because there’s a better way.

You can hear more about this tip on Monday’s episode of Mac Geek Gab.

Enhanced Hot Corners

You can find this feature by going to System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Screen Saver > Hot Corners. Or, just search for hot corners. You can use hot corners for actions like starting/disabling your screen saver, opening Mission Control, going to the Desktop, putting your Mac to sleep, and more.

A feature of hot corners that isn’t obvious in the drop-down menu is that you can hold down a key, or a combination of keys, when you select an item. These keys can be command, option, shift, and control. It means that next time you want to use a hot corner you have to move your cursor and hold that key down. This will help stop you from hot corner accidents.