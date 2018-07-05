iOS 12: How to Add a Thesaurus in iOS Settings

Apple has a wide range of dictionaries to choose from in iOS. It’s a handy feature that has been around for years. And in iOS 12, you can add a thesaurus in iOS settings. Here’s how to do it.
Add a Thesaurus in iOS
You’ll find the thesaurus in the same place as the dictionaries.
- Open Settings.
- Tap General.
- Scroll down until you see Dictionary.
- You’ll see a thesaurus for American English and British English. Tap on the one you want and it will download shortly.