iOS 12: How to Add a Thesaurus in iOS Settings

Apple has a wide range of dictionaries to choose from in iOS. It’s a handy feature that has been around for years. And in iOS 12, you can add a thesaurus in iOS settings. Here’s how to do it.

[iOS 12 Siri Will Get Smarter Thanks to Shortcuts]

Add a Thesaurus in iOS

You’ll find the thesaurus in the same place as the dictionaries.

Open Settings . Tap General . Scroll down until you see Dictionary . You’ll see a thesaurus for American English and British English . Tap on the one you want and it will download shortly.

[What’s New With the iOS 12 Photos App]