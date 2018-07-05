iOS 12: How to Add a Thesaurus in iOS Settings

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

Apple has a wide range of dictionaries to choose from in iOS. It’s a handy feature that has been around for years. And in iOS 12, you can add a thesaurus in iOS settings. Here’s how to do it.Add a thesaurus in iOS settings.

[iOS 12 Siri Will Get Smarter Thanks to Shortcuts]

Add a Thesaurus in iOS

You’ll find the thesaurus in the same place as the dictionaries.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Scroll down until you see Dictionary.
  4. You’ll see a thesaurus for American English and British English. Tap on the one you want and it will download shortly.

[What’s New With the iOS 12 Photos App]

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account