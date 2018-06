macOS has a keyboard shortcut that lets you adjust sound and brightness in quarters. This is perfect if you want to get that Goldilocks-level of perfection.

Adjust in 1/4s

To adjust brightness, hold down Option + Shift and the F1/F2 keys. To adjust sound, hold down Option + Shift and the F10/F11 keys.

