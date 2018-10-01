How to Take iPhone XS-style Adjustable Depth of Field Photos on Older iPhones

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

One of the cool new features for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is the ability to adjust the depth of field in photos after you’ve already snapped the picture. You can do that with older iPhones, too, with a quick trip to the App Store.

To snap photos with adjustable depth of field on an iPhone X and earlier, start by downloading Focos from Apple’s App Store. It’s free, but does have extra features you can pay for with an in-app purchase. Here’s how it works:

  • Start by snapping a photo with the Focos app
  • Now use the slider to adjust the depth of field. Slide to the left to bring the background into focus, and to the right to focus on the foreground.
  • Tap Save when you’re done to add the pic to your Photos library.
Focos adjustable depth of field camera app on iPhone

Snap a pic (left), then slide left to add background focus (center), or right for foreground focus (right)

You can also use Focos with Portrait Mode photos you snap with Apple’s Camera app.

Since Focos is a free app, it’s a pretty affordable way to add a cool iPhone XS feature to your older iPhone.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#31093

After I downloaded it I discovered that it requires a dual camera iPhone. I was able to play with the sample photo and I was impressed!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 hour ago