iOS: How to AirDrop Passwords Between Devices

Starting with iOS 11, Apple has built in a centralized area to save your account usernames and passwords. But what if you need that password on another device and don’t want to use iCloud Keychain? It’s possible to AirDrop passwords.

AirDrop Passwords on iOS

Go to Settings > Passwords & Accounts . Tap on Website & App Passwords at the top. Next, scroll down to find the account password you want to share. Tap on the account , where you’ll find your username and password. Long press on the password, and you’ll see an option to AirDrop it. When the AirDrop dialog appears, just tap on the device you want to send it to.

