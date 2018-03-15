Here’s How to Make Amazon Alexa Less Chatty with Brief Mode

If Amazon’s Alexa feels a little too chatty for you, there’s a fix for that. It’s called Brief Mode, and it’s easy to enable. Read on to learn how.

Brief Mode trims down how much Alexa speaks in responses, and changes its “OK” acknowledgement to commands to a simple beep. Here’s how to turn Brief Mode on:

Launch the Alexa app on your iPhone or iPad

Tap the menu icon

Choose Settings

Tap Alexa Voice Responses

Enable Brief Mode

Unlike Follow-Up Mode, Brief Mode applies to all of your Alexa-compatible devices. Once enabled, Alexa will be a little more terse and beep more everywhere. If you decide you’d rather hear Alexa say “OK” after turning on your lights you can jump back into the settings in the Alexa app and turn Brief Mode off again.