Amazon Music Storage is Ending, Here’s What You Can Do

Back in December Amazon announced that Amazon Music Storage will be ending. It removed the ability to upload songs. Now, Amazon will remove your MP3 files from music storage on April 30.

Keeping Music

You can keep your music for now by going to music settings and clicking the “Keep My Songs” button.

On Amazon, click on “Hello, [Name]” . Under Digital content and services , click Music settings . Click Keep My Songs if you want to keep them in Amazon Music Storage.

However, eventually you’ll have to download your music. Next year, January 2019, you won’t be able to download or stream your music.

Downloading Music

To download, rather than keep your music in there:

Select the songs you want to download. Click Download . If you’re asked to install the Amazon Music app, click No thanks, just download music files directly .

To add your music to iTunes, open iTunes and press Command (⌘) + O, or go to File > Add to Library… in the menu bar.