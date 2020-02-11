Apple Card Supports OFX to Export Transactions

Last month Apple gave us the ability to export financial data for Apple Card in the CSV format. Now we can export it into Open Financial Exchange (OFX). This is the format that financial apps like Mint support.

Export Apple Card Data

The process is the same as exporting to CSV, just that another format is supported.

On your iPhone, open the Wallet app. Tap on Apple Card , then tap on Card Balance . Tap on a monthly statement , then tap Export Transactions . Finally, tap Open Financial Exchange (OFX) .

It still looks like we can only export one month at a time, and not multiple months. Later this year maybe we’ll start to see a yearly export option.

Further Reading

[How to Export Apple Card Data to a Spreadsheet]

[A Curved Laptop Stand is Twelve South’s Newest Product]